From 50s to Snow: Weather Highs and Lows This Week

Did you forget it's still winter? By the end of this week, you'll remember

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Wintry Weather
Prepare for a winter weather reality check this week as the unseasonably warm weather comes to an end. Along with winter's return will be the chance for some snow.

Rain showers are expected to develop during the afternoon commute on Tuesday.

Despite the rain, warmer weather will stick with us through Wednesday where high temperatures will near 60 degrees.

Gusty winds on Thursday will change the weather trend. Temperatures will drop toward the 30s by Sunday.

Along with the colder air will come a threat of snow. A large storm system moving through on Saturday could bring snow and then rain.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, but the cold air will stay through most of next week.

