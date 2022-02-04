Freezing Rain, Icing Could Pose Dangers for Some Areas

Freezing rain and cold temperatures could cause icing and pose dangerous travel for some neighborhoods in the greater Philadelphia area Friday morning into evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, eastern Chester and eastern Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, as well as for Hunterdon County in New Jersey.

Rain is expected to turn into freezing rain late Friday morning before turning into areas of freezing rain into the afternoon. Though the freezing rain will end, a rapid temperature drop to freezing and below freezing levels may quickly turn untreated surfaces icy.

Though only a light glaze is expected, it could make for very slippery sidewalks, roads and especially bridges and overpasses, the NWS warned.

Make sure to download the free NBC10 app to keep up with any weather changes.