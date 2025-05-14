First Alert Weather

Flash flooding warning issued for Philly, suburbs in NJ, Pa.

The National Weather Service is warning people in Philadelphia, Montgomery Bucks, Camden and Burlington counties to be aware of possible flash floods

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

As rain continued to pour Wednesday, parts of several Philadelphia area counties were put under a flash flood warning.

The National Weather service issued the warning for Northwestern parts of Philadelphia, east-central Montgomery County, southeastern Bucks County, north-central Camden County and northwestern Burlington County through 4:15 p.m. on May 14, 2025.

The full scope of the flood threat expanded beyond just those areas.

"Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Philadelphia, Trenton, Camden, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Ewing, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford and Lumberton," the weather service said.

Here is the live radar so you can continue to track the rainfall:

Around 1 to 2 inches of rain had already fallen with an expected rainfall rate of half and inch to an inch in one hour, the weather service said.

People should head to higher ground, especially if you're near a creek or in a flood-prone area. Drivers are reminded to turn around and not potentially drown by driving into floodwater.

