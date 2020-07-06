Flash Flood Emergency in Effect as Flooding Leads to Water Rescues Throughout Area

A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for our region after powerful storms caused flooding and water rescues throughout the area on Monday.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for Philadelphia as well as parts of Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania and parts of Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties in New Jersey.

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS unfolding as heavy rain continues to dump over portions of Philadelphia, Bucks, Burlington, Montco and Camden Counties. We're under a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY until 7pm. Please take cover and do not drive through flooded areas @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/YaPx5ef451 — Krystal Klei (@KrystalKlei) July 6, 2020

Flooding and water rescues were already reported in parts of the region Monday afternoon including North Philadelphia which saw widespread rainfall of two to four inches with local amounts close to five inches.

#FIRSTALERT A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for our region until 7 p.m. after powerful storms caused flooding and water rescues throughout the area on Monday. @KrystalKlei has the latest details: https://t.co/DrrIwWmSsr pic.twitter.com/8r25p4LgmU — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) July 6, 2020

Flooding and water rescues were also reported in Cheltenham and Melrose Park in Montgomery County.

Water rescues in Cheltenham Aaron Baskerville on scene Posted by NBC10 Philadelphia on Monday, July 6, 2020

People who are outside are advised to seek higher ground and avoid low water crossings, small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses.

This story is developing. Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest updates.