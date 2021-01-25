FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix of Ice and Light Snow to Hit Region

What to Know The First Alert will start Monday at 8 p.m. with the first round of snow to the south.

The First Alert will end Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a second round of wintry weather lingering in northern neighborhoods.

Not much snow is expected though freezing rain will cause slippery conditions in parts of the area.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for our area between 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday due to a wintry mix of ice and light snow.

What

One round of mostly snow will fall Monday night, primarily in areas west and south, including South Jersey, Delaware, Philadelphia and portions of Delaware County and Chester County. The expected snow totals will be minimal with a coating to an inch expected on grassy surfaces and up to two inches of snow on spotty areas.

Untreated roads will get slippery Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

There may be a break up or pause in the moisture around daybreak on Tuesday. Then the moisture will quickly fill back in with mostly rain south and an area of snow turning quickly to freezing rain and sleet in areas north like the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Pennsylvania suburbs. This area could get around an inch of snow plus around .1 inches or more of ice. While this won’t be enough to snap branches, it will cause slippery spots on untreated roads in those areas for much of the day.

Timing

