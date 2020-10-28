First Alert Weather

Remnants of Zeta to Bring Flooding Rain to Philly Region

A First Alert is in effect Thursday for localized flooding and heavy rain throughout the Philadelphia region

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

What to Know

  • The remnants of Zeta will be bringing heavy rain and localized flooding to the Philadelphia region Thursday.
  • Prepare Wednesday by clearing out leaves and other debris from gutters and drains.
  • A First Alert will be in effect into Thursday night due to the rain and flooding threats.

A soaking rain, the remnants from Zeta, is heading to our region – bringing a localized flooding threat and much colder temperatures.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for tropical downpours and areas of flooding for Thursday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely throughout the Philadelphia region.

First Alert for Flooding
A First Alert for heavy rain and localized flooding is in effect Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Wednesday is a good time to clear out leaves from your gutters or drains to ensure they don’t get backed up during the heavy rain. Zeta was spinning toward the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane as of Wednesday morning.

Rain in the Philly region develops early Thursday morning and then becomes steady through the morning hours. Heavier rain Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening could lead to localized flooding. Also, watch out for flooded roads and slippery road conditions due to wet leaves.

Rain continues into Friday morning before conditions dry out and clear Friday afternoon with gusty winds that will bring us the coldest weather of the season. The high isn’t expected to get out of the 40s on Friday.

A widespread freeze is expected by Saturday morning. The high on Halloween is expected to be around 50.

