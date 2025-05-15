First Alert: Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes possible Friday

Strong winds, heavy rain as well as chances for hair and isolated tornadoes are possible Friday morning.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the morning of May 16 due to the threat of severe weather.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A ferocious and quick moving line of storms will move through our neighborhoods tomorrow morning between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The storms won't last long but they will be impactful.

These storms will produce gusty downpours which may lead to downed trees and power outages.

Pockets of hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.

By the afternoon, expect an isolated shower or storm.

Stay with NBC10 for the latest information on tomorrow morning's severe storm risk.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Be sure to have the most recent version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to get breaking weather alerts, track storms with live radar and to watch the latest forecast.