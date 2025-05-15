First Alert Weather

First Alert: Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes possible Friday

A First Alert has been issued for our entire region on Friday, May 16 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. because of severe weather that's expected to bring strong winds, heavy rains and even chances for isolated tornadoes.

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Strong winds, heavy rain as well as chances for hair and isolated tornadoes are possible Friday morning.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the morning of May 16 due to the threat of severe weather.

A ferocious and quick moving line of storms will move through our neighborhoods tomorrow morning between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The storms won't last long but they will be impactful.

These storms will produce gusty downpours which may lead to downed trees and power outages.

Pockets of hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. 

By the afternoon, expect an isolated shower or storm. 

Stay with NBC10 for the latest information on tomorrow morning's severe storm risk. 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

