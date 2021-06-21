First Alert Weather: More Heat, Humidity Leads to Stormy Threat

What to Know Storms are rushing toward the Philadelphia region Monday and bringing along the threat for damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning strikes.

An isolated tornado and larger hail can't be ruled out, especially in northern and western parts of the region.

A First Alert is in effect north and west of Philadelphia from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday.

Heat and humidity is building Monday afternoon and could lead to some strong storms in the Philadelphia region, especially neighborhoods north and west of the city.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for storms packing a threat for damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. An isolated tornado and some larger hail can't be ruled out.

These storms, riding on a cold front, should weaken after passing the I-95 Corridor from the west. The greatest impact from the storms could reach into Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs, so stay tuned on if the First Alert expands.

Power outages are possible, so be sure to charge your device

Temperatures on Monday are expected to push into the low 90s in Philadelphia -- bringing along the second heat wave of the season should that happen -- before the storms arrive. A heat advisory is in effect during the day for Philadelphia and the surrounding communities as it will feel in the upper 90s.

The heat, however, breaks with the Monday night storms and another round of rain and some spotty storms on Tuesday from late morning through the afternoon. The high on Tuesday is only expected in the mid to upper 70s.

The humidity finally drops off on Wednesday with the high in the 70s. Clear conditions should continue into Thursday with a high in the low 80s.