What to Know Tropical Storm Fay will bring heavy rain that could include flooding Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for the Jersey Shore until Friday night due to Tropical Storm force winds and heavy rain.

Inches of rain could fall before the storm moves out Friday night.

The entire region is under a First Alert as Tropical Storm Fay unleashed heavy rain, localized flooding and gusty winds to our area Friday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for all neighborhoods from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a potential for 1 to 3 inches of rain, and strong thunderstorms may also accompany this system, bringing the threat of flash flooding.

Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, including Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington, respectively, until 5 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Philadelphia PA, Camden NJ, Wilmington DE until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/lQw9Po7bbH — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 10, 2020

The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches were getting the of the system, with winds reaching up to 35-45 mph there. Inland winds will gust 25-35 mph and rain amounts will be 1 to 3 inches.

In Margate City, New Jersey, one person took out a surfboard and paddled through flooded streets.

The powerful winds could also cause trees to topple and power lines to fall, so people should take precautions and charge their phones.

The rain will track northward through Friday afternoon and early evening before moving out of our area and into New England.

After drying out Friday night into early Saturday, a cold front will pass through Saturday afternoon, giving us a chance for scattered storms. The heat and humidity return for the weekend, as well. Saturday will be hot with highs in the low 90s. By Sunday the region will dry out but remain humid.

Friday: Storms with periods of heavy rain. High 79

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. High 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High 90

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. High 90

