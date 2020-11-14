First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Fast-Moving T-Storms With Strong Gusts Possible

A line of storms is headed our way Sunday evening.

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A fast-moving line storms is expected to roll through our viewing area Sunday afternoon into the evening
  • Gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
  • A First Alert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday and ends at 9 p.m., when the storms will have moved off the coast.

A fast-moving, but powerful line of thunderstorms will impact our viewing area Sunday evening.

A First Alert has been issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the storms.

These storms will not have much lightning, but will pack brief, blinding downpours and potential damaging wind gusts.

The line of thunderstorms will move from west to east at an extremely fast pace, not lingering for more than 1 hour in any neighborhood. It will be fast and furious and then over.

Weather Stories

RAIN 5 hours ago

Expect Quick Temperature Changes This Week

Halloween Oct 31

NBC10 First Alert Weather: Saturday Morning Freeze

Widespread 50 mph wind gusts are possible along and just ahead of the line of storms.

We recommend you tie down loose lawn objects, outdoor furniture, trashcan. There is potential for some scattered power outages as well.

Once the storms pass, the damaging wind threat immediately ends.  

Storms should push off the coast after 9 p.m.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherSTORMwindthunderstorms
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us