First Alert Weather: Fast-Moving T-Storms With Strong Gusts Possible

What to Know A fast-moving line storms is expected to roll through our viewing area Sunday afternoon into the evening

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

A First Alert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday and ends at 9 p.m., when the storms will have moved off the coast.

A fast-moving, but powerful line of thunderstorms will impact our viewing area Sunday evening.

A First Alert has been issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the storms.

These storms will not have much lightning, but will pack brief, blinding downpours and potential damaging wind gusts.

The line of thunderstorms will move from west to east at an extremely fast pace, not lingering for more than 1 hour in any neighborhood. It will be fast and furious and then over.

Widespread 50 mph wind gusts are possible along and just ahead of the line of storms.

We recommend you tie down loose lawn objects, outdoor furniture, trashcan. There is potential for some scattered power outages as well.

Once the storms pass, the damaging wind threat immediately ends.

Storms should push off the coast after 9 p.m.