First Alert: Tracking Severe Storms on Muggy Tuesday

A muggy and windy Tuesday will lead to the chance for severe storms that could pack a punch later in the day.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert 🚨 for the entire Philadelphia region from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday for storms packing the potential for damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado.

Not every neighborhood is expected to get the severe weather, but the threat is great enough that you should be weather aware. Be sure to have the NBC10 app downloaded to get any severe weather alerts and the latest forecast wherever you may be.

Ahead of the stormy weather, expect windy and humid conditions Tuesday under sunny skies. It will be feeling muggy and in the 90s during the afternoon.

The storms move in later in the afternoon and during the evening.

Once the storms leave, expect sunshine and highs around 90 on Wednesday.