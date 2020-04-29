FIRST ALERT: Torrential Downpours With Potential Flooding to Hit Region Thursday

The NBC10 Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT for our entire region Thursday from 2 p.m. until midnight due to storms with blinding downpours and potential flooding.

WHERE: Entire Viewing Area

WHEN: Thursday Afternoon and Evening (beginning after 2 PM)

WHAT: A powerful storm that has a history of producing lots of severe weather in Texas and Oklahoma is moving east. This storm will change its worst impacts to flooding potential as heavy rain moves up and down the east coast. We are predicting 1.5 to 3 inches of rain across our Pennsylvania counties into central New Jersey. Our northern & western suburbs into Mercer County NJ are at the greatest risk for flooding with projected rainfall amounts on Thursday. The heavy rainfall may cause street, highway and urban flooding along with some street and stream flooding (the stream & river flooding may extend through Friday as water drains). There is the possibility of some flash flooding during the evening commute if the heavy rain comes down as torrential as models showing.

Down at the beaches, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected but onshore wind gusts of up to 50 MPH will push Bay/Ocean waters inland and may combine with some of the heavy rainfall to produce flooding.

Stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for the latest weather updates.