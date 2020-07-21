FIRST ALERT: Sweltering Heat and Severe Storms to Hit Region

What to Know A First Alert will be in effect for our entire region Wednesday from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. due to severe storms and sweltering heat.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will feel like they're in the triple digits.

Late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, severe storms with potentially damaging winds will move through the area.

WHEN: Wednesday 2 p.m. through 10 p.m.

WHERE: All neighborhoods

WHAT: We’ll see extreme heat once again with temperatures that will feel like 100 to 105 degrees by Wednesday afternoon

Late Wednesday afternoon into the evening, strong to severe storms will pass through the region and a few could bring damaging winds. An isolated storm could also bring hail and lightning.

Scattered, less severe storms will also hit parts of the area Tuesday though they are not part of Wednesday’s First Alert.

Amid the heat, Philadelphia declared its first Heat Emergency of summer for Monday. Philadelphia and other municipalities opened cooling centers to give people a respite from the heat.

Be sure to stay inside a safe place in air conditioning and open windows and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home. If you're using a fan, the EPA warns that windows or a door should be open to the outside; otherwise, you're just recirculating hot air, which is more dangerous.

You should watch for signs of heat-related illness, which include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and excessive sweating.

Stay hydrated, too. During a heat health emergency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you drink water even when you're not thirsty.

Don't forget to check in on the vulnerable, including kids and the elderly. The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will activate its helpline, which is staffed by health care professionals and can deploy a relief team to go check on an individual. The line's number is 215-765-9040.

Ahead of the intense heat, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released some heat tips including wearing sunscreen if outside, checking in on older family members and friends and not leaving children or pets in hot vehicles.

It's going to be 🌡️ HOT 🌡️ this weekend.



As the temperatures rise, #BeatTheHeat + prevent heat-related illness by following these heat safety tips

With the coronavirus pandemic, people who do seek relief at pools, beaches or other public places like malls are encouraged to practice social distancing and expect to be required to wear masks if not in the water.

And, AAA Mid-Atlantic is warning people to not check the back seat for pets and children when parking in this extreme heat. Their three-step "ACT" system could keep people safe in cars.

