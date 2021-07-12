First Alert: Strong Storms to Fire Up, Bring Flooding Threat on Steamy Monday

What to Know Be weather aware Monday afternoon and evening as strong to severe storms are expected to hit and bring a flash flooding threat.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for strong to severe storms for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley, Berks and Mercer counties from 5 to 10 p.m.

Other areas could also get rain Monday, but the chance for severe weather isn’t as great in southern neighborhoods.

Here we go again. The steamy weather Monday is expected to lead to strong storms in Philadelphia, Trenton and the suburbs that could bring damaging winds and flooding rains.

The storms will bring the potential for pockets of damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning. There’s a low threat -- but a threat nonetheless -- for an isolated tornado.

A flash flood watch is in effect into Tuesday morning for all northern neighborhoods and parts of South Jersey.

Some sunshine is expected to fuel stormy conditions during the day as temps push into the 90s and feel around 100 or hotter. The air feels almost tropical with very high dew points. Much of the Philadelphia region is under a heat advisory Monday.

Storms then hit in time for the evening commute in some places.

As a warm front drapes over our northern neighborhoods, there’s a chance a few storms may develop and stall, even after dark. This could lead to flash flooding through the evening—remember to never cross roads with moving water.

While storms may pass through Delaware and South Jersey as well, it doesn’t appear the threat for severe conditions is as high in those neighborhoods as it is in northern neighborhoods.

As always, be sure to have the latest version of the NBC10 app downloaded to get weather alerts sent to your phone.