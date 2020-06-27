FIRST ALERT: Storms to Bring Flooding, Damaging Winds, Lighting

A system of severe thunderstorms is set to tear through the Philadelphia area Saturday afternoon, delivering damaging winds, localized flooding and lightning.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire NBC10 viewing area, except for the beaches, between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. The main threats will be the wind and frequent lightning strikes.

SHOWERS, SUN, & SEVERE STORMS: Weather changes a lot today. Quick shot of rain this morning, followed by hazy sun, hot, & mugginess! Back to 90s! Sweat alert! Severe storms w/ damaging winds poss. after 3p. Stay weather aware. @NBCPhiladelphia @KYWNewsradio @LBustamanteNBC pic.twitter.com/kPYArNpq9t — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) June 27, 2020

Morning showers moved out by 10 a.m. and will give way to pockets of sunshine in the afternoon, but the sun won’t erase the threat of severe weather.

People should take precautions due to the threat of falling trees and downed power lines, especially in northern neighborhoods, which are likely to experience the worst of things.

Though beaches won’t be under a First Alert, people in those communities should also be careful, since they could still feel some of the effects of the storms.

The most powerful storms should be moving out by 10 p.m. Saturday, but the humidity and heat will linger into Sunday, when thunderstorms are also possible. On Sunday, the storms won’t be as widespread, but they could bring isolated damaging winds, hail and lightning.

