First Alert: Tuesday storms could become severe, isolated tornado can't be ruled out

What to Know Be weather aware Tuesday, May 6, 2025, as afternoon and evening storms could become severe

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for most Pennsylvania neighborhoods west of Philadelphia from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heavy downpours, damaging winds , hail and frequent lightning are all possible with these storms. An isolated tornado is also a risk.

Stormy weather could bring severe conditions -- including a tornado threat -- to part of the Philadelphia region Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for damaging winds gusts, heavy rain, hail and a possible isolated tornado for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and Lehigh Valley from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 6, 2025.

Heavy downpours, damaging winds , hail and frequent lightning are all possible with these storms.

Léelo en español aquí

The neighborhoods under the First Alert are facing a Level 2 severe weather risk. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says that means there is a slight risk for scattered severe storms parking the chance of "isolated intense storms."

Philadelphia, South Jersey and northern Delaware face a less severe Level 1 threat later on Tuesday.

Conditions that could lead to severe weather in eastern Pennsylvania

"Morning clouds and showers will likely give way to some sun breaks," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist James Gregorio said. "These sun breaks could lead to the formation of strong to severe storms this afternoon."

Our skies should quiet down once the sun sets Tuesday and we lose daytime heating.

Wednesday should be a much better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

