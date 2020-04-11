First Alert: Storms, Damaging Wind Possible Monday

Don't let a sunny, warm Easter Sunday make you complacent; severe spring weather is around the corner.

NBC10 has issued a First Alert for the potential of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms Monday. The First Alert is in effect for the entire Philadelphia area from 4 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Monday.

The rain will start Sunday night, said First Alert Meteorologist Steve Sosna, and by Monday morning will turn heavy at times. The heavier rain bands may produce wind gusts between 50-70 mph.

The winds may cause widespread power outages and potential wind damage.

Remember to have your devices charged and flashlights at the ready. You can also download the NBC10 app for live radar and storm tracks.

The heavy rain should move out of the area by midday, but a broken line of thunderstorms after that will bring an additional risk of damaging winds and even the possibility of an isolated tornado Monday afternoon.

The severe weather threat should end before 7 p.m.

The rest of the week looks much cooler. On Wednesday, highs reach only the middle 40s in a chilly rain.