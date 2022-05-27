First Alert: Storms Could Bring Flooding, Damaging Wind, Tornado Threat

A hot and humid Friday morning will lead to severe storms that could bring flash flooding, damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado threat in the afternoon.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the entire greater Philadelphia area from up in the Lehigh Valley down to Delaware. The isolated tornado threat will not be widespread, however.

The flood threat will be greatest in Pennsylvania neighborhoods, though there’s a chance Mercer County, New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware could also get floods. The storms could be severe at the Jersey Shore, but that’s less likely than in South Jersey.

Temperatures, meanwhile, are expected to top out in the low-80 degrees except at the Jersey Shore, where they’ll reach highs in the upper-60s.

Once the storms move out in the evening, things are expected to remain dry into Saturday. Neighborhoods north and west of Philadelphia could still get an isolated shower or two Saturday afternoon, though.

