First Alert: Snow Could Slow Monday Commute

What to Know Snow is expected to start falling over the Philadelphia region Monday morning, switching to rain by the afternoon.

The snow and ice are expected to make for slow, slippery driving conditions during morning rush hour.

Northern neighborhoods could still be seeing a wintry mix by the time of the evening commute.

An impending storm is expected to drop snow over the greater Philadelphia region Monday morning, making for a potentially slow and slippery commute.

A First Alert is in effect for all neighborhoods except coastal locations, and will last through Monday afternoon due to the potential for tricky travel. The system is not expected to drop excessive amounts of snow, and it should switch to rain for most areas by the early afternoon.

The Main Concern

This is not expected to be a major storm, with most areas getting only around 1 inch of snow, but driving conditions could be a bit precarious due to the snow, ice and – later – rain. People might want to leave their homes a few minutes early, given that the snow starts moving in around the time of the morning drive and will make roads slippery.

“This is more of an annoyance event, but I want you to be prepared for it because it is going to happen as you kick off your work week,” NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei said.

The Timing

Snow is expected to start moving in from the west around 5 a.m. and could reach Philadelphia by around 7 a.m., making for potentially tricky travel during the morning rush hour.

By around 10 a.m., most of the region should be covered, except for coastal neighborhoods, where any potential snow is expected to quickly melt.

Snow should start switching to rain for most neighborhoods early in the afternoon as warm air starts surging in from the south. However, northern neighborhoods like the Lehigh Valley and Berks County could still see a wintry, icy mix through the evening commute, so drivers there should be careful when going back home from work.

By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, the snow should be gone and the entire region can expect just rain.