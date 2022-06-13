FIRST ALERT: Severe Storms to Hit Parts of Region

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for parts of our area on Tuesday due to potentially severe storms.

The FIRST ALERT will impact Chester County in Pennsylvania as well as Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The cluster of thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

The timing and impact of the storm could change so stay with the NBC10 First Alert Weather team for updates.

