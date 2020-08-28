First Alert: Severe Storms to Bring Downpours, Damaging Winds

A round of severe storms is expected to hit the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon, bringing possibly dangerous conditions caused by strong winds and downpours.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert from 3 p.m. to midnight for the entire viewing area. The winds bring with them a danger of downed trees and power lines, while the rain may cause road hazards and localized flooding.

The storms will first reach the Lehigh Valley and parts of New Jersey before moving down toward Philadelphia, Delaware and the Jersey Shore.

By around 6 p.m., the Lehigh Valley; Philadelphia and its suburbs; Trenton, New Jersey, and South Jersey will be feeling the worst effects of the storms. Delaware will be mostly spared through the afternoon, with the strongest storm effects being felt closer to 11 p.m.

