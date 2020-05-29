First Alert: Severe Storms Threaten Suburbs, Berks County, Lehigh Valley

What to Know A First Alert for severe thunderstorms is in effect from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday for the western Philadelphia suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

Scattered hail and an isolated tornado threat can't be ruled out.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the potential for severe thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening.

The storms are most likely to occur in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and into the western Pennsylvania suburbs. Only Philadelphia, Delaware, eastern Montgomery and lower Bucks counties aren't included in the First Alert.

Mostly cloudy conditions were in place Friday morning, but we will get some breaks of sunshine Friday afternoon and that will really heat things up this afternoon.

A high temperature in the mid-80s with high humidity will have it feeling like it's closer to 90 degrees Friday.

Heat, humidity and an approaching cold front: that's the recipe for strong thunderstorms and potentially severe weather. The first storms will likely take shape after 5 p.m., moving into Berks County and the Lehigh Valley. The storms will likely move into the western Pennsylvania suburbs during the early evening hours.

These storms may be capable of damaging wind, bringing down trees and tree limbs leading to power outages, so be sure to have your devices charged. There's also a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The threat of severe weather is less likely for Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey, but not completely out of the question. The line of showers and thunderstorms will sweep through Philadelphia and into Delaware and South Jersey later in the evening.

As the cold front moves through overnight, skies will be clearing out and pleasant weather will return for the weekend. Highs Saturday are expected in the low 80s.