First Alert: Severe Storms Bring Wind, Hail Threat

The string of comfortable and clear days is coming to an end Tuesday as severe storms sweep through the region.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for severe storms packing the threat of hail and damaging winds for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Temps warming up to around 80 degrees later in the day should help fuel the storms ahead of the cold front that brings the wet weather.

It's going to be a showery day. You could already see some rain or storms in the late morning and into midday, but the worst of the weather is expected to arrive in the afternoon and evening.

Once the rain moves out later on Tuesday, clear skies are expected for the rest of the workweek and even into the weekend. Highs will be around 70 with lows getting down to around 50 or even colder in many neighborhoods.