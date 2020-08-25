First Alert: Scattered Severe Storms on Tuesday Evening

The threat of severe storms on Tuesday evening could bring damaging winds, lightning, hail and heavy rain.

A First Alert has been issued from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday for the entire Philadelphia region.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and high humidity will continue all day Tuesday.

The storms will be scattered so some neighborhoods could be slammed, while others see no activity.

Power outages are possible as strong winds bring down tree limbs. Those in the storm zone should expect frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain.

The storms will give way to much more comfortable weather on Wednesday.

