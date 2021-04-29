First Alert Weather Takeaways Big changes are coming to your weather, but the cooldown isn't expected to last long.

The big concern as a cold front moves in is damaging winds that could gust at 50 to 60 mph on Friday.

A First Alert for hours of damaging winds is in effect for the Philadelphia region from 2 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. The worst of the windy weather is expected late Friday afternoon into evening.

Potentially damaging wind gusts that last over several hours will usher in a big change to the weather for the Philadelphia region Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert for hours of damaging winds gusting to 50 to 60 mph for the entire Philadelphia region from 2 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday. The worst of the windy weather is expected late Friday afternoon into evening.

NBC10

The winds move in as temps on Friday aren't expected to get out of the 60s after a couple of days in the 80s for much of the region.

Here is what to expect Thursday night into Saturday morning:

Thunderstorms

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday evening, especially after 5 p.m. While most storms should not become severe, a handful of them have the potential for isolated damaging winds. The main impacts will be from heavy downpours and lightning.

The Thursday night thunderstorms will be in clusters, so not everyone will get them. The timing for Philadelphia appears to be between 5 to 9 p.m.

No FIRST ALERT right now for these thunderstorms, but we’ll be tracking them closely.

Big Temperature Swings

Expect large temperature difference across our neighborhoods Thursday as it will be in the upper 60s from Berks County to the Lehigh Valley and in the 80s from Philadelphia to New Jersey to Delaware.

First Alert for Damaging Winds

There is a risk for damaging wind gusts Friday afternoon through the overnight hours. The winds could gust at 50 to 60 mph.

The difference maker with this event is that there are leaves on the trees. These leaves help catch the wind and could lead to even more widespread power outages than a February or March wind event.

NBC10

You could get an isolated rain shower, but these winds aren't being caused by storms and could hit even as the sun shines.

Be sure to download the NBC10 app, tune in on NBC10 News and have your devices powered up so you are prepared for anything.

Plenty of Weekend Sunshine

The weekend is beautiful in terms of sunshine. Both days have it. Saturday is still breezy and comfortably cool, with a high in the middle to upper 60s.

Sunday is a summerlike gorgeous day, with sunshine and temps warming into the lower 80s. Expect cooler conditions at the shore where the sea breeze will keep highs in the 70s.