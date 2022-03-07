First Alert: Strong to Severe Storms Expected After Record Warmth

What to Know About Record Warmth, Storms The high temperatures around most of the Delaware Valley Monday are expected to hit the 70s. In Philadelphia and many surrounding communities the record highs for March 7 are expected to fall.

The warm weather ends as a string of strong to severe storms roar through the region Monday evening.

A First Alert for the storms will be in effect from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday.

Strong to severe storms will wrap up what's expected to be a record warm day in the Philadelphia region Monday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for strong to severe storms throughout the Philadelphia region from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Expect heavy rain with the chance for damaging winds.

Here is what to expect Monday:

The Warmest Weather on Record

The record high temperature in Philadelphia for March 7 is 74. That is expected to fall as temps push up to around 77 on Monday.

Some parts of the region already had records fall Sunday as the exceptional warmth took down the record in Atlantic City and Delaware and tied the record in Philadelphia.

As Monday goes on, winds will pick up with gusts increasing to 20 to 30 mph by late morning and 35 to 45 mph though the afternoon.

The strongest gusts will come with a string of storms that could mess with your evening commute and/or evening plans. Even after the line of storms passes, gusty winds will continue to impact the region through the night. A wind advisory is in place until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong to Severe Storms to Slam Philadelphia Region

Be sure to run errands and get out during the day, because big changes come in the afternoon and evening. You could have a stormy ride home from work.

Parts of the Lehigh Valley and the western suburbs could start to get some rain in the afternoon, the first storms start to ramp up around 5 p.m.

Here is the timetable of when the strongest storms are expected to hit each neighborhood.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Lehigh Valley and Berks County

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Pennsylvania suburbs

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - I-95 Corridor, northern Delaware, Philadelphia, Trenton

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - South Jersey and central Delaware

9 to 10 p.m. - Moves offshore

The heavy rain and strong winds aren't expected to weaken much as the storms roar past.

So Long 70s

The strong winds are expected to last into early Tuesday, but the warm weather won't.

The high Tuesday isn't expected to get out of the low 50s. Temps aren't expected to get past 70 again for the rest of the week.