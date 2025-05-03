Pennsylvania

First Alert: Tracking rain and storms for parts of Pennsylvania

The first alert will be in effect for Berks County, Lehigh Valley and the western Pennsylvania suburbs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

A First Alert will be in effect for parts of Pennsylvania Saturday afternoon and evening due to storms that are expected to bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and an isolated tornado risk.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Marvin Gomez says the first alert is for Berks County, Lehigh Valley and the western Pennsylvania suburbs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist
NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist

The region highlighted by this alert aligns with the Storm Prediction Center’s Slight severe weather outlook for today. This is the region with the most prime conditions for scattered storms and a few of these storms could turn severe.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The second threat of high importance is hail.

The tornado risk is low, and as a reminder, we have had a tornado warning on previous occasions when we’ve been at level 2/5.

Any storm, severe or not, can produce lightning, and in today’s outlook, heavy rain is possible, raising the potential for flash flooding.

All other neighborhoods in the region will likely see sun and clouds for most of the day, and temperatures will climb into the mid-80s.

However, some neighborhoods could see a shower or storm in the afternoon with heavy rain potential.

