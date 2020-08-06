FIRST ALERT: Showers, Storms Bring More Flooding, Damaging Wind Threats

What to Know More rounds of rain and storms are causing flash flooding threats in the Philadelphia region Thursday into Friday morning.

A First Alert for flash flooding and damaging winds is in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey.

This threat isn't expected to be as widespread as the flooding left by Tropical Storm Isaias earlier in the week.

With more showers and storms headed into the region, flooding is a threat again on Thursday.

A First Alert for flash flooding and gusty winds is in effect for rain Thursday morning through 9 a.m. Friday morning for Philadelphia, the surrounding Pennsylvania suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey.

Thursday morning, a line of severe thunderstorms is moving through Delaware and into South Jersey. These storms could pack wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:15 a.m. in southernmost New Jersey.

Flash flooding warnings are also in effect Thursday morning in Delaware and South Jersey.

Showers are also moving through Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs Thursday morning.

The rain is expected to move out later in the morning before another round of showers and storms later on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday left the ground saturated in much of the region so it won’t take much to cause flooding. Just an inch of rain could cause flash flooding in some places. Any flooding that occurs on Thursday into Friday isn't expected to be as widespread, however.

If you see flooded roads turn around and don't drown.

Highs on Thrusday won't get past the low 80s.

Stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air throughout the day and download the app to stay ahead of the storm even if you lose power.