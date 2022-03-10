After the Snow, a Deep Freeze Is on

What to Know After Saturday's snow, temperatures continued to drop and roads could become icy. Sunday will be very cold.

Temps in some spots felt like the single digits as the wind blew Sunday morning.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow fell Saturday in the Pennsylvania suburbs and Mercer County, while 3 to 6 inches fell in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the most northern and western suburbs. One spot in the Poconos got 9 inches of snow.

The snow has ended, but the cold and wind stuck around overnight into Sunday -- which could leave some roads and sidewalks icy.

Expect temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the single digits in Philadelphia and its suburbs. Before daybreak Sunday, the feels-like temp in Coatesville, Chester County was zero.

Temps at night were really chilly. Sunday won't be much better.

(Did you remember to set clocks forward one hour overnight for Daylight Saving Time.)

Even by the time the St. Patrick's Day Parade starts Sunday morning in Philadelphia, the temperatures will remain in the low 20s and wind chills in the low teens. It will only be slightly warmer at the Jersey Shore.

Winds should continue to gust around 25 mph through the afternoon and temperatures in and near Philadelphia should stay well below 40 degrees all day with wind chills in the 20s in the afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Snow Socks Philly Days Before Spring

The cold weather followed a day of snow for most of the Philadelphia region.

The most snow fell in the Lehigh Valley and near the Poconos. Bangor, Northampton County, saw 6 inches of snow, Sosna said. Pocono Pines got 9 inches of snow.

❄️ Click here to get snow totals. ❄️

The falling snow, freezing temperatures and wind made driving difficult and dangerous. In central Pennsylvania, more than 70 cars were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon that closed I-581 for hours.

Remember, there's only eight days until spring -- though it didn't look like that in Doylestown Saturday, when residents were breaking out the snow shovels and trying to keep a good attitude about it. NBC10's Brian Sheehan reports.

High Winds Slam the Shore

The storm also brought high winds, especially at the Jersey Shore.

Shortly before 3 p.m., one gust in Cape May County was recorded at 69 mph by the National Weather Service.

Be sure to follow the NBC10 First Alert Weather team and download our app for the latest weather updates.