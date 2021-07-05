The heat is coming back in a big way to the Philadelphia region and is expected to lead to dangerous conditions this week.

The First Alert Weather Team's First Alert goes from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday and covers the entire region, except for the Jersey Shore.

The combination of temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity will make it feel like triple digits both afternoons.

The only areas with some relief are along the Jersey Shore.

Tips for Dealing With Heat, Signs of Heat-Related Illness

People should try to limit time outdoors to prevent heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and excessive sweating.

Be sure to stay inside a safe place with air conditioning, and open windows and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home. If you're using a fan, the EPA warns that windows or a door should be open to the outside; otherwise, you're just recirculating hot air, which is more dangerous.

Be sure to drink lots of water, even if you aren't feeling thirsty, to prevent dehydration. If outside, wear sunscreen and take breaks in the shade. Remember that even at the pool you can dehydrate, so drink water.

