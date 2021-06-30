First Alert: Heat Wave Ends But Severe Storms, Flash Flooding Move In

What to Know Severe storms that could produce flash flooding, heavy downpours, wind gusts, damage and hail are set to hit the region on Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and northern Delaware from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

While the storms will move in, the region's heat wave, which reached its peak on Wednesday, will finally end.

From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning there will be a risk of flash flooding in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and northern Delaware. A Flash Flood Watch for those areas is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

There’s also a chance for severe storms especially in Delaware and the Jersey Shore.

The storms could produce flash flooding, heavy downpours, wind gusts, damage and hail.

The severe storms will follow a heat wave that gripped the region throughout the week. The heat wave reached its peak on Wednesday with feels-like temperatures of 105 degrees and a high of 97. Philadelphia’s heat health emergency expired shortly before midnight. Thursday’s high will be 86 degrees.

