First Alert: Steamy Storms to Bring Another Flooding Threat

What to Know Expect more hot and humid conditions Wednesday ahead of more storms that bring a flooding threat to parts of the Philadelphia region.

A First Alert will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

How quickly the storms move through depends on how bad the flooding will be.

Strong storms slammed parts of the region on Tuesday, causing flash flooding, damage and water rescues in Chester County, Pennsylvania. And, more storms are expected on a hot and humid Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A First Alert for the threat of flooding is in effect for most of the Philadelphia region from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Pennsylvania neighbors are most vulnerable to the flooding threat caused by downpours.

A lot going on today in First Alert Weather:

-Fog this AM with Visibility Issues

-Hot and Humid again

-First Alert for Flooding Storms This Afternoon

We're on @NBCPhiladelphia right now. @ErinColemanTV @KeithJones @LBustamanteNBC @SheilaWatko pic.twitter.com/6s7QIbl0e5 — Krystal Klei (@KrystalKlei) June 9, 2021

The pattern on Wednesday is almost exactly the same as what we saw Tuesday when around 7 inches of rain fell in parts of Chester County as storms brought heavy periods of rain, lightning and gusty winds Tuesday afternoon. Several water rescues were reported in Thorndale, Coatesville, West Caln Township and Sadsburyville.

Strong storms caused widespread flooding and water rescues throughout the region Tuesday, especially in Chester County. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

Residents were being warned to stay off roads when possible and not drive through water covering roadways. The mantra is "turn around, don't drown" if you see a flooded road.

Not all drivers took that advice near Route 1 and Creek Road Wednesday morning as residual flooding continued. There is a flood warning for Brandywine Creek in near Chadds Ford in Delaware and Chester counties.

BE CAREFUL on Rt-1 and Creek Rd in Chadds Ford!



Brandywine Creek flooded and roads are still affected, causing potentially dangerous rides. Lots of vehicles inching around the water or slowing down after realizing how deep it is. Take Rt-926 and Rt-202 instead. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/2V4QtG2Jbo — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) June 9, 2021

The heat is also expected to be uncomfortable Wednesday ahead of the storms. A heat advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding urban corridor until 8 p.m. It will feel like the 90s, again.

Download the NBC10 app and tune into the First Alert Weather Team on air to get the latest on the storms and flooding threat.