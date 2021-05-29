First Alert: Flooding, Rip Current Threats in Coastal Areas

A weekend of rain is bringing the threat of floods and dangerous rip currents to coastal areas in the greater Philadelphia region.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert all day Saturday and into Sunday for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. The biggest concerns will be during the high-tide cycle Saturday night into midnight Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Flooding is expected to be moderate but widespread. In New Jersey, Atlantic City and Sea Isle City residents should prepare for high tide around 11 p.m. Saturday, while Cape May will see high tide around midnight Sunday. Lewes Beach in Delaware will also see high tide around midnight.

Rip currents will also present a threat, meaning people should avoid going into the water.

In addition to the flooding and rip currents, coastal areas are also expected to get winds gusting around 35-45 mph.

Inland neighborhoods like Philadelphia could also see some flooding, but it’s not expected to be severe and should be isolated to low-lying areas.

The rain is expected to begin moving out of the entire region by Sunday evening.

Check the rest of the Memorial Day weekend forecast here.

Download the free NBC10 app to keep up with all the weather developments.