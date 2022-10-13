First Alert Weather

First Alert: Flooding Rain, Damaging Winds and Even a Tornado Risk

A First Alert for the potential of damaging weather is in effect Thursday afternoon and evening

Keep an eye on weather updates from the NBC10 app and NBC10 News Thursday as potentially severe storms could bring flooding downpours, damaging winds and even spin off an isolated tornado.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire region (with the exception of the coast) for Thursday afternoon and evening for localized flash flooding, damaging winds and the possibility of a brief weak tornado.

Map shows areas in Philadelphia that are under a First Alert on Oct. 13, 2022
Damaging winds and even an isolated tornado can't be ruled out Thursday afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat comes in the afternoon and evening after rain hits during the morning. You could see some clearing at points during the day ahead of the worst line of storms during the evening.

Damaging winds are the most likely threat. Wind gusts could top out around 60 mph.

Already have your Halloween decorations out? Outdoor decorations need to be secured and be sure to bring in empty trash cans. Also, watch out for tree limbs and branches that could come down.

All the wet weather should be gone overnight, leading to clear skies for a big weekend of sports with the Phillies playing the Braves in the NLDS and Eagles playing the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Go Phillies and go Birds!

