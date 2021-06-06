What to Know A First Alert is in effect through Monday due to sizzling heat and humidity, as well as poor air quality.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90 degrees but feel as high as the triple digits.

The areas most at risk are those around and surrounding the I-95 corridor. The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches will have more favorable conditions.

High heat and humidity, as well as poor air quality, are expected to continue in much of the Philadelphia region Monday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert through Monday for neighborhoods along the I-95 corridor, with temperatures expected to hit highs in the mid-90 degrees and feels-like temperatures reaching as much as 100 degrees. Temperatures along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches will be more manageable.

Temperatures Sunday were to 90 degrees by noon, and they continued to go up into the early evening. On Monday, the feels like is expected to top out around triple digits.

In addition, poor air quality posed respiratory risks for children, seniors and those with medical conditions on Sunday. And, the air quality is still considered moderately bad on Monday.

The UV index was very high throughout both days, meaning anyone going outside should remember to lather on sunscreen.

Looking Ahead

The high heat and humidity remain on Monday, with humidity actually increasing and bringing with it a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

It will officially be the first heat wave of the season once we hit 90 on Monday.

Temperatures will drop slightly – into the upper-80 to low-90 degrees – Tuesday and Wednesday, but the humidity will go even higher, making for uncomfortable and soupy conditions. There will be a chance of scattered to widespread thunderstorms on both days.

Drink Plenty of Water and Stay Safe

Be sure to stay inside a safe place with air conditioning and open windows, and use fans if you don't have A/C in your home. If you're using a fan, the EPA warns that windows or a door should be open to the outside; otherwise, you're just recirculating hot air, which is more dangerous.

Be sure to drink lots of water, even if you aren't feeling thirsty. If outside, wear sunscreen and take breaks in the shade.

As a heat wave approaches the Philadelphia region, NBC10's Lucy Bustamante offers heat safety tips to stay safe and beat the heat. Be sure to drink a lot of water and check in on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

You should watch for signs of heat-related illness, which include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and excessive sweating.

It's also advised that you check on your elderly and vulnerable neighbors to make sure they're safe.

Where to Find Relief From the Heat

Malls and movie theaters have traditionally been places to cool off during hot days. With many COVID restrictions lifted, people can go there and other public places to get out of the heat.

Another go-to spot in years past is Philadelphia's spray parks, which are open again for children to splash around in.

The Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches are also good options, as temperatures there top off in the low-to-mid 80s. The rip current risk is low, meaning it’s safe to take a dip in the water.

