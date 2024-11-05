This could wind up being one of the warmest presidential election days in Philly

The polls are hot this year!

Philadelphia is set to make weather history today, with the First Alert Election Day 2024 Forecast calling for a high of 75 degrees.

This will officially rank it as tied with 1888 (75 degrees) for the second warmest presidential election day on record, topped only by 1936 (76 degrees).

Graphic shows warmest presidential election days on record in Philadelphia.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Presidential Election Days from 1876 to 2020 have typically been cooler, averaging 61 degrees for the high and 42 degrees for the low. But, even this average feels mild compared to Nov. 8, 1960 — the coldest Election Day on record, with a high of just 46 degrees and a frigid low of 25 degrees.

Despite the morning fog, voters can look forward to a mild, almost late-September-like day—a rare treat for Election Day in November.

NBC10 High temps expected on Nov. 5, 2024, throughout the Philadelphia region.

Here’s a summary of Philadelphia's weather on past U.S. presidential election days, highlighting the warmest and coldest:

Warmest Philadelphia Presidential Election Days (High Temperatures):

1936 – Nov. 3: 76 degrees 1888 – Nov. 6: 75 degrees 1924 – Nov. 4: 72 degrees 1896 – Nov. 3: 70 degrees 1920 – Nov. 2: 70 degrees 1956 – Nov. 6: 70 degrees

Tuesday’s forecast high of 75 degrees, which would make it tied for the second warmest.

NBC10 Temps are expected to push into the mid 70s on Election Day 2024 in Philadelphia.

Coldest Election Day (High Temperature):

1960 – Nov. 8: 46 degrees

Coldest Election Day (Low Temperature):

1960 – Nov. 8: 25 degrees

Average Temperatures (1876–2020):

Average High : 61.4 degrees

: 61.4 degrees Average Low: 42.1 degrees