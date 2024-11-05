This could wind up being one of the warmest presidential election days in Philly

The polls are hot this year!
Philadelphia is set to make weather history today, with the First Alert Election Day 2024 Forecast calling for a high of 75 degrees.
This will officially rank it as tied with 1888 (75 degrees) for the second warmest presidential election day on record, topped only by 1936 (76 degrees).
Presidential Election Days from 1876 to 2020 have typically been cooler, averaging 61 degrees for the high and 42 degrees for the low. But, even this average feels mild compared to Nov. 8, 1960 — the coldest Election Day on record, with a high of just 46 degrees and a frigid low of 25 degrees.
Despite the morning fog, voters can look forward to a mild, almost late-September-like day—a rare treat for Election Day in November.
Here’s a summary of Philadelphia's weather on past U.S. presidential election days, highlighting the warmest and coldest:
Warmest Philadelphia Presidential Election Days (High Temperatures):
- 1936 – Nov. 3: 76 degrees
- 1888 – Nov. 6: 75 degrees
- 1924 – Nov. 4: 72 degrees
- 1896 – Nov. 3: 70 degrees
- 1920 – Nov. 2: 70 degrees
- 1956 – Nov. 6: 70 degrees
Tuesday’s forecast high of 75 degrees, which would make it tied for the second warmest.
Coldest Election Day (High Temperature):
- 1960 – Nov. 8: 46 degrees
Coldest Election Day (Low Temperature):
- 1960 – Nov. 8: 25 degrees
Average Temperatures (1876–2020):
- Average High: 61.4 degrees
- Average Low: 42.1 degrees
