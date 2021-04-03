Easter Sunday Shaping Up to Be Breezy But Sunny for the Egg Hunt

You’ll probably want to grab a coat for you and the kids if you’re searching for Easter eggs on Sunday, but the good news is conditions will be dry for the hunt.

After bitterly cold temperatures on Saturday, conditions Sunday will improve, albeit only slightly, but enough to make the search for eggs feel more crisp than miserable.

Sunday morning will still be frigid, with temperatures in the low-40 degrees. Some northern neighborhoods could see light rain showers, but by the time the afternoon rolls around, things will dry out and temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60 degrees across the entire region.

Morning clouds will decrease in the afternoon as well, allowing for the sun to poke through, but breezy condition will linger, with sustained winds blowing between 10 and 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Dry, partly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-60 degrees will then linger into the middle of the work week.