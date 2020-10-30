The first widespread freeze of the fall is upon us as temps dip to start the Halloween weekend.

A raw and chilly wind is giving Friday an unfriendly feel with wind-chills in the 30s. Temps will struggle to get out of the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Freeze warnings are then in effect for overnight into Saturday. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s in many neighborhoods, right around the freezing mark in Center City Philadelphia. Bring all sensitive plants inside as the freeze will likely get them.

Halloween will be a sunny and crisp day. Highs will reach around 50 degrees. Trick-or-treaters will have temperatures in the 40s under a moonlit sky. The earlier you go out the warmer the temps.

Then remember to set your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end early Sunday.

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante has some health guidelines to check off prior to going out for Halloween trick-or-treating. Wearing a mask, no shared candy bowls and washing your hands are musts. Dr. John Torres also says to keep your group as small as possible and avoid large crowds.

Sunday will turn breezy and milder. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and showers are possible by evening. Darkness will be falling an hour earlier, remember.

The Eagles’ Sunday Night Football showdown with the Cowboys may get off to a wet start for the 1st quarter or so, but after that should dry out. The temperatures will turn chilly along with a gusty wind.

Monday will feature a cold and gusty wind with highs in the 40s. Election Day Tuesday looks picture perfect with highs near 50.