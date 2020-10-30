trick-or-treating forecast

Halloween: Blue Moon, Clear Skies For Trick-or-Treating

A morning freeze, chilly trick-or-treating, turning back the clocks and an Eagles-Cowboys game on Sunday Night Football on NBC10 make up a busy weekend of weather

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

The first widespread freeze of the fall faded away Saturday morning into a crisp and sunny Halloween day.

Freeze warnings were in effect for overnight into Saturday as temperatures dipped down into the 20s in many neighborhoods, right around the freezing mark in Center City Philadelphia.

The afternoon saw highs around 50 degrees. Trick-or-treaters will have temperatures in the 40s under a Blue Moon, (the term for the second full moon in a month.) The earlier you go out, the warmer the temps.

That said, this year it's safest to stay at home, but if you do go out tick-or-treating, remember to wear a cloth face mask and try to remain at a distance from people not in your immediate household, given that the coronavirus pandemic is surging yet again and the U.S. is setting daily infection records.

Also remember to set your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end early Sunday.

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante has some health guidelines to check off prior to going out for Halloween trick-or-treating. Wearing a mask, no shared candy bowls and washing your hands are musts. Dr. John Torres also says to keep your group as small as possible and avoid large crowds.

Sunday will turn breezy and milder. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds and showers are possible mainly in the afternoon. Darkness will be falling an hour earlier, remember.

The Eagles’ Sunday Night Football showdown with the Cowboys may see rain beforehand or in the 1st quarter or so, but after that should dry out. The temperatures will turn chilly along with a gusty wind.

Monday will feature a cold and gusty wind with highs in the 40s. Election Day Tuesday looks picture perfect with highs near 50.

