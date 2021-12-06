Don't Get Used to Warmth; We Are Tracking Light Snow Later This Week

What to Know The Philadelphia region is in the middle of a weather roller coaster ride this workweek.

Temps on Monday are expected to get into the 60s.

Come Wednesday, some light snow is expected midday.

Wednesday's snow isn't expected to be a major snow event. So, don't plan on digging out the snow blowers just yet.

Here's what we know as of midday Monday:

Warm Temps Give Way to Colder Weather Change

Get outside Monday as temps are expected to push into the mid-60s in Philadelphia and surrounding communities under mostly cloudy skies.

However, the mild weather will not last long, a dramatic temperature drop is expected Tuesday through Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Winds are picking up Monday afternoon into evening as some rain showers move through.

Snow Chance for Much of Region Wednesday

Wednesday is the day to watch for a chance of light snow showers. But, a reminder it shouldn't be major.

The best chance of seeing snowflakes will be during the day while temperatures are above freezing for most Philadelphia area neighborhoods. While snow could accumulate on the grass and colder surfaces, warmer roads and sidewalks are expected to just be wet.

Under an inch could accumulate on those colder surfaces.

The storm is still two days away and this forecast may change depending on the exact track.

The Weather Roller Coaster Brings Warm Temps Again

After the midweek chill, we rebound back into the 50s Friday and possibly into 60s Saturday. There is a chance for rain showers over the weekend.

The best bet to keep ahead of the big changes expected this workweek is to make sure you have the most up-to-date NBC10 app downloaded on your device and to keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News throughout the day.