What to Know Strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could cause power problems throughout most of Thursday.

A First Alert for the disruptive winds is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Be sure to be prepared by checking batteries in your flashlight and taking in anything that could blow away.

Strong winds packing a punch that could bring down tree limbs and knock out power are headed our way.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire viewing area from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday due to widespread wind gusts expected to be 40 to 50 mph.

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, ushering in the strong winds.

Take precautions on Wednesday by bringing in anything that could blow away. Also, check the batteries in your flashlight, in case you lose power.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated on NBC10 News and in our app.