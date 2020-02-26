First Alert Weather

Disruptive Winds Could Bring Down Limbs, Knock Out Power

A First Alert for strong winds will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Strong wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could cause power problems throughout most of Thursday.
  • A First Alert for the disruptive winds is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
  • Be sure to be prepared by checking batteries in your flashlight and taking in anything that could blow away.

Strong winds packing a punch that could bring down tree limbs and knock out power are headed our way.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for the entire viewing area from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday due to widespread wind gusts expected to be 40 to 50 mph.

Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning, ushering in the strong winds.

Weather Stories

weather 3 hours ago

Forecast: Talking Rain and Wind

winter weather Feb 25

Winners & Losers of Philadelphia’s Snowless Winter

Take precautions on Wednesday by bringing in anything that could blow away. Also, check the batteries in your flashlight, in case you lose power.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated on NBC10 News and in our app.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherFirst Alertstrong windswindy day
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us