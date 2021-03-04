Delaware Drivers Could Be Ticketed for Snow, Ice on Vehicles

Drivers in Delaware could be paying fines if they drive around with snow and ice on their cars, under proposed legislation.

The legislation would fine drivers $25 to $75 for each violation. The fine could rise to $1,000 or $1,500 if ice or snow falls from a moving car and causes property damage or physical injury.

State Sen. Bryan Townsend, who introduced the bill, said it’s intended to keep people safe on the roads.

"People just need to be more responsible in clearing their car off, and this gives law enforcement a tool to have people be discouraged from driving without taking this very common sense step,” Townsend told WDEL.

The bill would let police officers pull drivers over for accumulated snow or ice and issue them a ticket between $25 and $75. No more than one ticket per day would be allowed.

If snow or ice falls off and causes property of physical damage, noncommercial drivers would be fined anywhere from $200 to $1,000. Commercial drivers, on the other hand, would be issued a fine between $500 and $1,500.

The tickets would only apply if snow or ice accumulate when the vehicle is not being continually operated, meaning if snow or ice start accumulating after someone has already started driving, they only have to clear their windshield.

Violations would not go on a driver’s record.

The bill was proposed last week and is awaiting consideration in the Senate’s Transportation Committee.