Dangerous Heat Wave Coming to Philly Area. Here's What to Expect, How to Stay Safe

A dangerous, possibly prolonged heat wave will batter the Philadelphia area starting next week, meaning it’s time to start thinking about heat safety.

Tuesday will be the first day of what could be six consecutive days of 90-plus-degree temperatures, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. With high humidity, those temperatures will feel like the triple digits.

"We are forecasting our third heat wave of this summer, and this one looks like it's going to be the hottest and the longest heat wave so far," Henley said.

NBC10 has what to expect during the heat and how to stay safe.

When Does the Heat Wave Start and How Hot Will It Be?

The heat and humidity will start building on Tuesday, according to Henley.

"The elevated heat wave is expected to be with us through next weekend. In the Philadelphia area, we consider three days with highs of 90 degrees or above to be a heat wave. The coming heat wave could last six days or longer," he said.

The hottest and most humid conditions are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday. The afternoon temperatures on those days will reach the mid-90 degrees. With the higher humidity, those temperatures will feel like 100-plus degrees, Henley said.

Where Can I Cool Off And How Do I Avoid Heat-Related Illness?

Limiting outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using air conditioning are vital. When temperatures hit the upper 90s, though, the CDC warns that fans do not prevent heat-related illness.

High heat is a huge threat for infants and children up to fours years old and to people 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Check in on neighbors, friends and family, especially older loved ones.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging offers a "Heatline" that individuals can reach at 215-765-9040. The line goes into effect when a Heat Health Emergency is declared for the city, the PCA says.

The City of Philadelphia offers free resources for individuals to use during high temperatures.

Cooling centers – air-conditioned buildings available for public use – will be open in the heat. People can find the nearest cooling center using this link.

In addition to the cooling centers, the Free Library of Philadelphia will extend its hours to provide air conditioning to members of the community. Find out which branches of the Free Library are participating here.

The city’s spraygrounds and public pools can be found here.

