What to Know Bundle up if you are one of the lucky ticket holders to the Phillies' home opener against the Braves on Thursday.

Biting winds will make it feel like the 30s as fans return to the stands at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

With gusts blowing in from left field, it won't be easy to hit home runs that way.

It seems to be a regular story -- unpleasant weather for the Phillies' home opener.

The weather throughout March has been so nice overall, with only four out of the 30 days having any significant rain. And nine of the 30 had temperatures more than 10 degrees above "normal." And even the day before the opener will have temperatures in the 60s ahead of rain moving in.

But then...

A strong cold front will be moving through the area mainly Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with a sudden winter feel once the rain ends. We’ve been seeing this pattern for more than a week, and the only question was whether the rain would move out in time for the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

Having the game start at 3 p.m. is helpful in lowering rain chances. It sure looks like it will rain in the morning, but most computer models have it ending by noon or shortly after. Then, the cold winds surge in, and it will suddenly feel like winter by the time the game starts.

Here we go again-cold and windy for a #Phillies Home Opener. Seems like it happens more often than not. But at least the rain should be over by the start. pic.twitter.com/OS1c6Mw9GZ — Glenn Schwartz (@HurricaneNBC10) March 31, 2021

That means temperatures in the 40s, winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph.

Bundle up if you are one of the lucky ones with a ticket as wind chills will be in the 30s! The wind direction means if will be blowing in from left field. The combination of the cold air with that wind will make it harder to hit homers, especially to left field.

That funny looking symbol in the forecast means "WINDY". And the wind chills in the 30s during the #Phillies game means a winter-like cold. But rest of home stand will have MUCH better weather. pic.twitter.com/8aHy0feRlb — Glenn Schwartz (@HurricaneNBC10) March 31, 2021

But, at least is doesn’t look like a rainout, at this point. The rain timing is still not certain, and we will continue to update the big changes taking place.

At least the weather for the rest of the homestand should be warmer.

