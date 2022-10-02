Coastal Flooding Strikes Jersey Shore as Hurricane Ian's Remnants Move Through Region

The remnants of the destructive hurricane Ian may have dissipated, but it's remnants are set to cause coastal flooding and damaging winds along the Jersey Shore through Tuesday evening.

NBC10's First Alert meteorologist Steven Sosna has issued a First Alert along parts of New Jersey and Delaware’s coast through Tuesday evening, as coastal flooding and heavy winds are expected to cause some localized flooding and wind damage.

The coastal flooding is set to impact for the most part the coasts of Atlantic, Cape May, and Ocean counties in New Jersey as well as parts of Sussex and Kent counties in Delaware. High tide is expected to be the worst Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued several storm and high wind warnings along the coast Sunday.

For non-coastal towns, Ian's remnants are mostly expected to be a wind threat, as wind gusts are forecasted to reach near 60-miles per hour along the coast and 40mph inland. Rain accumulation is expected to be between 1 to 4 inches over the course of the weekend in most areas. An additional 1-2” of rain is possible across the area through Wednesday morning.

For the Philadelphia region, localized coastal flooding is possible along the Delaware River, particularly between Monday and Tuesday night, according to Sosna.

Click here to see the latest weather advisories near you.

Days after Ian tore through Florida and again in North Carolina, the powerful hurricane has left at least 87 people dead in both states, according to an NBC News count.

As of Sunday, the weakened storm had drifted north is expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of the potential for flash flooding over the course of the weekend.