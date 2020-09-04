First Alert Weather

Change Is Coming Labor Day Weekend: Weather's Actually Nice

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many a weekend has been ruined lately due to storms, but for the first time a while people can stop worrying about rain and thunder and look forward to pleasant conditions.

The stretch of good weather comes at the perfect time, giving people a plethora of ways to celebrate the long Labor Day weekend.

From the Lehigh Valley and down to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, skies will be clear, humidity will be low and temperatures will be comfortable Saturday through Monday.

Weather Stories

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

The Labor Day Weekend Forecast You've Been Waiting for

Krystal Klei 14 hours ago

Heavy Rain, Lightning All Over Delaware Before Storms Move Out Ahead of Labor Day

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-70 degrees for most neighborhoods, with South Jersey maybe reaching 80 degrees. Temperatures Sunday will be a tad bit warmer, reaching highs in the low-80s. Things do get a little warmer still on Monday as highs top off in the mid-80 degrees, with some humidity and clouds.

The upcoming dry, low-humidity stretch means people can enjoy some outdoor dining without getting rained on, or maybe have a barbeque or just take some nice walks – all while maintaining social distancing, of course.

Download the free NBC10 app to stay up to date about any weather changes.

This article tagged under:

First Alert WeatherPhiladelphiaNew JerseyDelawareLABOR DAY
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us