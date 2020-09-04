Change Is Coming Labor Day Weekend: Weather's Actually Nice

Many a weekend has been ruined lately due to storms, but for the first time a while people can stop worrying about rain and thunder and look forward to pleasant conditions.

The stretch of good weather comes at the perfect time, giving people a plethora of ways to celebrate the long Labor Day weekend.

From the Lehigh Valley and down to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, skies will be clear, humidity will be low and temperatures will be comfortable Saturday through Monday.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper-70 degrees for most neighborhoods, with South Jersey maybe reaching 80 degrees. Temperatures Sunday will be a tad bit warmer, reaching highs in the low-80s. Things do get a little warmer still on Monday as highs top off in the mid-80 degrees, with some humidity and clouds.

The upcoming dry, low-humidity stretch means people can enjoy some outdoor dining without getting rained on, or maybe have a barbeque or just take some nice walks – all while maintaining social distancing, of course.

