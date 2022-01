Not seeing any snow in your neighborhood Monday?

We got you covered, just like the Jersey Shore beach.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Inches of snow are expected to fall along the Jersey Shore (Click here for the latest estimated snow totals and timing). Watch the unusual snow stick on the Atlantic City Boardwalk and beach with our exclusive NBC10 First Alert Weather Snow Cam.

Enjoy. ❄️