Bucks County

Pa. Flood Insurance Task Force visiting Bucks County areas hit by deadly flooding

The Pennsylvania Flood Insurance Premium Task Force will visit parts of Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships on April 3, 2024

By Siobhan McGirl

Months after deadly flash flooding devastated communities in Bucks County, a special task force will visit areas affected Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Flood Insurance Premium Task Force will visit two locations in Upper Makefield and Lower Makefield townships. They will see first-hand what has been done to protect the areas from future flooding.

The task force was established after July’s flash floods to recommend policies to make flood insurance more affordable for Pennsylvanians. 

According to the Gov. Josh Shapiro's office, revisions in flood maps require more Pennsylvania properties to have flood insurance. 

The task force will examine and recommend potential programs that provide premium discounts along with programs that incentivize local governments to support flood mitigation efforts, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The group will also evaluate ways to increase the number of people who purchase flood insurance.  

The task force will visit Taylorsville Road in Upper Makefield Township and Blackrock Road in Lower Makefield Township. The group will then host a public meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Lower Makefield Township Community Center. 

