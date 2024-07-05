Feeling like triple digits: Another heat wave grips Philadelphia region

What to Know The second heat wave of 2024 is expected to spread into its fifth day of highs in the 90s and feeling even hotter on Monday, July 8, 2024.

A First Alert Weather warning due to the excessive heat and humidity is in effect into Wednesday.

Be sure to stay cool and safe and to check on vulnerable people.

It's dangerously hot out there again as we see another heat wave for the summer from now through at least Wednesday.

This time around, heat indices reached over 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and are expected to do it again on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity makes it feel as though temperatures are above 100.

Léelo en español aquí

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tuesday may be the hottest day of this heat wave with more humidity.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Michelle Rotella explained that even though temperatures are not as high as the last heat wave that we saw in June, the humidity is higher this time around.

Heat advisory in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the region -- with the exception of southernmost New Jersey and Delaware -- through at least Tuesday night for heat index values reaching over 100 degrees.

This has been issued for portions of northern Delaware, most of New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania.

Peak heat indices on Wednesday are forecast to reach or exceed 100 degrees, and therefore an extension of this heat advisory into Wednesday is probable, according to the NWS.

A Heat Advisory is now in effect for most of our area for Monday and Tuesday for heat index values around 100°. Additional heat headlines may be needed Wednesday.https://t.co/BVdKD6JKjt#NJwx #PAwx #DEwx pic.twitter.com/7Wo4Y0r5hs — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 7, 2024

The department said services are available to help anyone experiencing homelessness to stay safe.

If you see someone outside who needs help, please call 215-232-1984 or 911 if its a medical emergency.

Not great air quality

The air quality in Philadelphia is expected to get to the code orange level Monday. That means that people in sensitive groups could feel the health effects.

You can track the air quality where you are with the AirNow tool.

Tips for dealing with heat, noticing signs of heat-related illness

The heat wave could lead to dangerous health conditions with little relief offered. Be sure to limit time exerting yourself outside, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Ready.gov shares these heat tips:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home go to a cooling center.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot on your pet’s feet.

Also, be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses. A body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; red, hot and dry skin without sweat; a rapid, strong pulse; and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness can all be signs of heat stroke.

Should you or a loved one have any of these symptoms, call 911 or go to the hospital immediately.

You can click this link from the National Weather Service for details on the signs of heat exhaustion, heat cramps and other heat-related illnesses.

Stay ahead of whatever Mother Nature brings

Be sure to keep watching NBC10 News and have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to get the latest weather forecasts and conditions in real-time.