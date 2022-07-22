Allentown Reports First Heat-Related Death Amid Intense Heat Wave

A 73-year-old man became Allentown’s first reported heat-related death Thursday, during what continues to be a prolonged heat wave affecting the region.

The man died in his home from complications of insulin-dependent diabetes and hyperthermia, which is an abnormally high body temperature, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced.

He “suffered from excessive heat exposure, complicated by underlying medical conditions,” according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 4:12 p.m.

Thursday was the hottest day thus far this week, punctuated by oppressive humidity. The “feels-like” temperature in Allentown around 4 p.m. Thursday was 96 degrees, according to the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team.

The stretch of 90-degree-plus temperatures is forecasted to continue through Monday. On Sunday, Philadelphia is expected to experience an air temperature high of 99 degrees and a “feels-like” temperature of 106-plus degrees.

The heat is especially dangerous for the elderly, children and people with underlying medical conditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people check on the vulnerable during high heat events.